Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Sugar, Vegetable Glycerin, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm and/or Palm Kernel), Fructose, Dextrose, Maltodextrin.Contains 2% or Less of Modified Food Starch, Apple Powder, Strawberry Puree Concentrate, Nonfat Milk, Cornstarch, Invert Sugar, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Soy Lecithin, Reduced Minerals Whey, Salt, Datem, Vegetable Juice For Color, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavors, Cellulose Gel, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Mono- and Diglycerides, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Alginate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Rosemary Extract For Freshness.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More