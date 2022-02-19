Kellogg's Special K 100 Calorie Snacks Strawberry Pastry Crisps
Product Details
Enjoy the freedom to snack deliciously with guilt-free Special K Strawberry Pastry Crisps. Includes 1, 5.28-ounce box with 6, 100-calorie pouches ready to satisfy sweet cravings on the go. A balance of crumbly crust, icing drizzle and gooey center bursting with strawberry flavor provides a simple, feel-good snack experience in every bite. With 7g sugar (2g sugar alcohol) per 2-bar serving, you can say yes to treating yourself and no to compromising on flavor; keep Pastry Crisps in your pantry, desk or car for a quick afternoon pick-me-up or rewarding anytime treat. Stash a portable pouch in any purse, work tote, backpack or fitness bag to delight your sweet tooth throughout the day. Go big on taste with 100 calories by adding the joy of Kellogg's Special K Strawberry Pastry Crisps to your regular snack routine.
- Kosher
- Satisfy your sweet tooth with the irresistible taste of strawberry flavored pastry crisps; made with a flaky, crust, a drizzle of frosting and fruity filling
- Sweet, delicious, fully baked pastry crisps that are ready to eat any time of day; a perfect portable treat whenever you need it
- 100 calories per pouch
- Pack a sweet snack, enjoy as an afternoon treat at the office, and stash a box in the car; the tasty, on-the-go options are endless
- 12 convenient, ready-to-eat pastry crisps that come in a 5.28-ounce box; 6 pouches total, 2 pastry crisps per pouch; packaged for freshness and great taste
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Sugar, Vegetable Glycerin, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm and/or Palm Kernel), Fructose, Dextrose, Maltodextrin.Contains 2% or Less of Modified Food Starch, Apple Powder, Strawberry Puree Concentrate, Nonfat Milk, Cornstarch, Invert Sugar, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Soy Lecithin, Reduced Minerals Whey, Salt, Datem, Vegetable Juice For Color, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavors, Cellulose Gel, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Mono- and Diglycerides, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Alginate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Rosemary Extract For Freshness.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More