Kendall-Jackson Avant Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine combines crisp green apple, citrus and tropical fruit notes for the perfect dry white wine that is a superb accompaniment for food. It also has flavors and aromas of pineapple, juicy pear and wildflowers. This youthful and lively white wine Chardonnay is handcrafted to be expressive, fruit forward and vibrant.

Pair this Kendall-Jackson dry wine bottle with sushi, halibut, fried calamari or fish tacos

Serve this Chardonnay at dinner or to celebrate a special day

California wine from Monterey County, Santa Barbara County and Mendocino County