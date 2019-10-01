Hover to Zoom
Kendall-Jackson® Avant Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008158404767
Product Details
Kendall-Jackson Avant Unoaked Chardonnay White Wine combines crisp green apple, citrus and tropical fruit notes for the perfect dry white wine that is a superb accompaniment for food. It also has flavors and aromas of pineapple, juicy pear and wildflowers. This youthful and lively white wine Chardonnay is handcrafted to be expressive, fruit forward and vibrant.
- This refreshing Chardonnay wine combines crisp green apple, citrus and tropical fruit notes
- Pair this Kendall-Jackson dry wine bottle with sushi, halibut, fried calamari or fish tacos
- A Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay that's handcrafted to be expressive, fruit forward and vibrant
- Serve this Chardonnay at dinner or to celebrate a special day
- California wine from Monterey County, Santa Barbara County and Mendocino County