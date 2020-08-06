Hover to Zoom
Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay White Wine
375 mLUPC: 0008158401311
This flagship white wine highlights the vivid fruit flavors from cool coastal vineyards. We craft this wine boutique-winery style in small individual lots throughout the winemaking process for flavor distinction. We are committed to producing only the finest quality wines from Chardonnay grapes grown in California.
- 2018 Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay, 90 points & Editor's Choice, Wine Enthusiast Magazine, JG (April 20)
- Pair with salmon, grilled chicken breast, fettucine alfredo and fish tacos
- Flavors: Mango, Toasty Oak, Butter
- Aromas: Tropical, Citrus, Vanilla
- Finish: Dry, Rich
- Oak Influence: Medium
- Alcohol Content: 13.5%
- Produced in California
- Certified California Sustainable Winery (CCSW)
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Sugar1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
