Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay White Wine

375 mLUPC: 0008158401311
Located in AISLE 1

Product Details

This flagship white wine highlights the vivid fruit flavors from cool coastal vineyards. We craft this wine boutique-winery style in small individual lots throughout the winemaking process for flavor distinction. We are committed to producing only the finest quality wines from Chardonnay grapes grown in California.

  • 2018 Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay, 90 points & Editor's Choice, Wine Enthusiast Magazine, JG (April 20)
  • Pair with salmon, grilled chicken breast, fettucine alfredo and fish tacos
  • Flavors: Mango, Toasty Oak, Butter
  • Aromas: Tropical, Citrus, Vanilla
  • Finish: Dry, Rich
  • Oak Influence: Medium
  • Alcohol Content: 13.5%
  • Produced in California
  • Certified California Sustainable Winery (CCSW)

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Sugar1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

