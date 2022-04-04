Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Kendall-Jackson® Vintner's Reserve Pinot Gris White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008158400215
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 2
Product Details
Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Pinot Gris White Wine highlights ripe citrus with aromas of tropical mango, melon and juicy pear for the perfect dry white wine. This white wine Pinot Gris also exhibits a kiss of floral varieties, which contribute layers of richness, as well as a subtle floral note. Its bright fruit flavors and bright acidity add to the wine's layered texture and versatility.
- This Pinot Gris highlights ripe citrus with rich aromas of tropical mango, melon and juicy pear
- Pair this Kendall-Jackson dry wine with fried calamari, salads, sushi or fish tacos
- A Kendall-Jackson wine with bright acidity and a layered texture and versatility
- Serve this Pinot Gris wine bottle at dinner or to celebrate a special day
- California wine from Monterey County and Sonoma County