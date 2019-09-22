Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Pinot Noir Perspective: front
Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Pinot Noir
Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Pinot Noir
Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Pinot Noir
Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Pinot Noir
Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Pinot Noir
Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Pinot Noir

Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Pinot Noir Red Wine is primarily sourced from California's Monterey County and Santa Barbara County. This Kendall-Jackson Pinot Noir wine combines bright cherry, strawberry and raspberry for a vivid red wine. Additionally, there are elegant, earthy notes with accents of cola and mild spice. Oak aging adds hints of vanilla and a soft, toasty finish.

  • The 2018 vintage of this red wine Pinot Noir received 91 points and Editors’ Choice from Wine Enthusiast’s Jim Gordon in May 2020
  • A Pinot Noir wine that combines bright cherry, strawberry and raspberry notes
  • Pair this Kendall-Jackson dry wine bottle with filet mignon, impossible burgers, a charcuterie platter or grilled sausages
  • A dry red wine with accents of cola and mild spice
  • Serve this Pinot Noir at dinner or to celebrate a special day
  • California wine from Monterey County and Santa Barbara County