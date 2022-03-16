Hover to Zoom
Kerrygold™ Irish Butter with Olive Oil
7.5 ozUPC: 0076770701350
Made with Milk from Irish Grass Fed Cows™.
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Pasteurized Cream, Olive Oil, Water, Salt.
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
