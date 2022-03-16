Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Kerrygold Naturally Softer Pure Irish Butter
8 ozUPC: 0076770700167
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24
Product Details
Made with grass-fed milk from Ireland from cows that graze outdoors up to 300 days per year, rich and smooth Irish butter, 100% natural.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium100mg4.35%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin A90mcg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Cream, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More