Kettle® Brand Backyard Barbeque® Potato Chips

13 ozUPC: 0008411490152
Product Details

Kettle Brand Backyard Barbeque kettle chips start with a search for undisputed potato excellence. Determined not to disrupt the flawless, spudsy goodness, these beauties are cooked, skin on, one small batch at a time and flavored to perfection.These potato chips capture the sublime vibe of a summertime barbeque, then throw in a hearty crunch that takes them over the top. From their farms to our kitchens and then to your home, the time and attention every Kettle Brand worker puts into their products is care you can trust.

  • The ultimate flavor of a barbeque - smoky, spicy, tangy, and sweet
  • Kettle Cooked
  • Non-GMO
  • Certified Gluten-Free
  • Authentic Recipe
  • Sharing Size

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium320mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Safflower and/or Sunflower and/or Canola Oil, Organic Dried Cane Syrup, Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Torula Yeast, Garlic Powder, Chili Pepper, Natural Flavor (Including Smoke), Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
