Kettle® Brand Backyard Barbeque® Potato Chips
Product Details
Kettle Brand Backyard Barbeque kettle chips start with a search for undisputed potato excellence. Determined not to disrupt the flawless, spudsy goodness, these beauties are cooked, skin on, one small batch at a time and flavored to perfection.These potato chips capture the sublime vibe of a summertime barbeque, then throw in a hearty crunch that takes them over the top. From their farms to our kitchens and then to your home, the time and attention every Kettle Brand worker puts into their products is care you can trust.
- The ultimate flavor of a barbeque - smoky, spicy, tangy, and sweet
- Kettle Cooked
- Non-GMO
- Certified Gluten-Free
- Authentic Recipe
- Sharing Size
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Safflower and/or Sunflower and/or Canola Oil, Organic Dried Cane Syrup, Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Torula Yeast, Garlic Powder, Chili Pepper, Natural Flavor (Including Smoke), Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
