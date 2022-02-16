Kettle & Fire Beef Broth
Product Details
Kettle & Fire Beef Cooking Broth is a deliciously simple, high quality broth made with REAL beef bone broth. The slow-simmered cooking broth contains a pleasant meaty flavor and is a natural source of collagen, glycine, and other beneficial nutrients to promote overall healthy living. It can be used to elevate a wide variety of recipes that call for beef stock, and is gluten-free, Whole30 approved, keto-friendly and paleo-friendly.
- Long simmer time makes for richer, more complex flavors and nutrients (collagen and glycine)
- Made with 100% grass-fed and grass-finished bones
- Nothing artificial. No additives or preservatives, antibiotics or hormones, artificial flavors or colors
- 32 ounce carton with resealable lid for easy storage
- A deliciously simple, high quality beef cooking broth to elevate your favorite recipes
- Gluten-free, Whole30 approved, keto-friendly, and paleo-friendly
- Kettle & Fire bone broth products support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef Broth* (Water, Grass-fed Beef Bones, Organic Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Celery, Organic Parsley, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Sea Salt, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Bay Leaves, Organic Thyme, Organic Rosemary), Organic Tomato Paste, Organic Mushroom Extract (Organic Mushrooms), Sea Salt, Cabbage Powder.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More