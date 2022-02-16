Kettle & Fire Beef Broth Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kettle & Fire Beef Broth Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Kettle & Fire Beef Broth Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kettle & Fire Beef Broth Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Kettle & Fire Beef Broth Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Kettle & Fire Beef Broth Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Kettle & Fire Beef Broth

32 fl ozUPC: 0085001061340
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Kettle & Fire Beef Cooking Broth is a deliciously simple, high quality broth made with REAL beef bone broth. The slow-simmered cooking broth contains a pleasant meaty flavor and is a natural source of collagen, glycine, and other beneficial nutrients to promote overall healthy living. It can be used to elevate a wide variety of recipes that call for beef stock, and is gluten-free, Whole30 approved, keto-friendly and paleo-friendly.

  • Long simmer time makes for richer, more complex flavors and nutrients (collagen and glycine)
  • Made with 100% grass-fed and grass-finished bones
  • Nothing artificial. No additives or preservatives, antibiotics or hormones, artificial flavors or colors
  • 32 ounce carton with resealable lid for easy storage
  • A deliciously simple, high quality beef cooking broth to elevate your favorite recipes
  • Gluten-free, Whole30 approved, keto-friendly, and paleo-friendly
  • Kettle & Fire bone broth products support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium520mg21.67%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium26mg2.6%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium45mg1.29%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Broth* (Water, Grass-fed Beef Bones, Organic Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Celery, Organic Parsley, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Sea Salt, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Bay Leaves, Organic Thyme, Organic Rosemary), Organic Tomato Paste, Organic Mushroom Extract (Organic Mushrooms), Sea Salt, Cabbage Powder.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More