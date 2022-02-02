Kettle & Fire Classic Beef Bone Broth is hearty, savory and slow-simmered with 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef bones, organic apple cider vinegar and spices. It's absolutely delicious and contains a natural source of collagen, glycine, and other beneficial nutrients. It's perfect for sipping right out of the mug with your favorite spices. It's Whole30 approved, keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, and gluten-free.

Flavor- and nutrient-rich, high-protein and low-fat snack for sipping any time of day

Slow-simmered and made with 100% grass-fed, grass-finished bones, apple cider vinegar, and 10 grams of protein per serving

Clean ingredients with nothing artificial--no additives or preservatives, antibiotics or hormones, artificial flavors or colors

Perfect for sipping daily, straight out of a mug with your favorite spices

Whole30 approved, keto-friendly, dairy-free, gluten-free, paleo-friendly

Kettle & Fire bone broth products support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones