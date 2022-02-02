Kettle & Fire Classic Beef Bone Broth Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kettle & Fire Classic Beef Bone Broth Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Kettle & Fire Classic Beef Bone Broth Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kettle & Fire Classic Beef Bone Broth Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Kettle & Fire Classic Beef Bone Broth Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Kettle & Fire Classic Beef Bone Broth Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Kettle & Fire Classic Beef Bone Broth

16.9 ozUPC: 0085170200700
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Kettle & Fire Classic Beef Bone Broth is hearty, savory and slow-simmered with 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef bones, organic apple cider vinegar and spices. It's absolutely delicious and contains a natural source of collagen, glycine, and other beneficial nutrients. It's perfect for sipping right out of the mug with your favorite spices. It's Whole30 approved, keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, and gluten-free.

  • Flavor- and nutrient-rich, high-protein and low-fat snack for sipping any time of day
  • Slow-simmered and made with 100% grass-fed, grass-finished bones, apple cider vinegar, and 10 grams of protein per serving
  • Clean ingredients with nothing artificial--no additives or preservatives, antibiotics or hormones, artificial flavors or colors
  • Perfect for sipping daily, straight out of a mug with your favorite spices
  • Whole30 approved, keto-friendly, dairy-free, gluten-free, paleo-friendly
  • Kettle & Fire bone broth products support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg13.75%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein10g
Calcium26mg2.6%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium110mg3.14%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Broth* (Water, Grass-fed Beef Bones, Organic Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Celery, Organic Parsley, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Sea Salt, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Bay Leaves, Organic Thyme, Organic Rosemary), Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More