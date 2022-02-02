Kettle & Fire Classic Beef Bone Broth
Product Details
Kettle & Fire Classic Beef Bone Broth is hearty, savory and slow-simmered with 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef bones, organic apple cider vinegar and spices. It's absolutely delicious and contains a natural source of collagen, glycine, and other beneficial nutrients. It's perfect for sipping right out of the mug with your favorite spices. It's Whole30 approved, keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, and gluten-free.
- Flavor- and nutrient-rich, high-protein and low-fat snack for sipping any time of day
- Slow-simmered and made with 100% grass-fed, grass-finished bones, apple cider vinegar, and 10 grams of protein per serving
- Clean ingredients with nothing artificial--no additives or preservatives, antibiotics or hormones, artificial flavors or colors
- Perfect for sipping daily, straight out of a mug with your favorite spices
- Whole30 approved, keto-friendly, dairy-free, gluten-free, paleo-friendly
- Kettle & Fire bone broth products support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef Broth* (Water, Grass-fed Beef Bones, Organic Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Celery, Organic Parsley, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Sea Salt, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Bay Leaves, Organic Thyme, Organic Rosemary), Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More