Kettle & Fire Classic Chicken Bone Broth is rich, savory and slow-simmered with organic free-range bones and organic vegetables. It's absolutely delicious, and provides a natural source of collagen, glycine, and other beneficial nutrients that support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones. Our bone broth contains nothing artificial and is perfect for sipping straight out of the mug with some of your favorite spices.

Flavor- and nutrient-rich, high-protein and low-fat snack for sipping any time of day

Slow-simmered and made with organic free-range chicken bones and organic vegetables and spices

Clean ingredients with nothing artificial—no additives or preservatives, antibiotics or hormones, artificial flavors or colors

Perfect for sipping daily, straight out of a mug with your favorite spices

Whole30 approved, keto-friendly, dairy-free, gluten-free, paleo-friendly

