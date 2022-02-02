Kettle & Fire Classic Chicken Bone Broth
Product Details
Kettle & Fire Classic Chicken Bone Broth is rich, savory and slow-simmered with organic free-range bones and organic vegetables. It's absolutely delicious, and provides a natural source of collagen, glycine, and other beneficial nutrients that support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones. Our bone broth contains nothing artificial and is perfect for sipping straight out of the mug with some of your favorite spices.
- Flavor- and nutrient-rich, high-protein and low-fat snack for sipping any time of day
- Slow-simmered and made with organic free-range chicken bones and organic vegetables and spices
- Clean ingredients with nothing artificial—no additives or preservatives, antibiotics or hormones, artificial flavors or colors
- Perfect for sipping daily, straight out of a mug with your favorite spices
- Whole30 approved, keto-friendly, dairy-free, gluten-free, paleo-friendly
- Kettle & Fire bone broth products support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Bone Broth (Water, Organic Chicken Bones, Organic Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Fennel, Organic Leek, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Thyme, Organic Shiitake Mushroom, Organic Tamarind Paste, Organic Bay Leaves), Vegetable Broth (Organic Celery, Organic Roasted Poblano, Organic Green Pepper, Organic Onion, Organic Carrots, Organic Garlic, Organic Scallions, Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Parsley, Organic Thyme, Organic Rosemary, Organic Basil, Organic Spuces), Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More