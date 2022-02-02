Kettle & Fire Classic Chicken Bone Broth Perspective: front
Kettle & Fire Classic Chicken Bone Broth Perspective: back
Kettle & Fire Classic Chicken Bone Broth Perspective: left
Kettle & Fire Classic Chicken Bone Broth Perspective: right
Kettle & Fire Classic Chicken Bone Broth Perspective: top
Kettle & Fire Classic Chicken Bone Broth Perspective: bottom
Kettle & Fire Classic Chicken Bone Broth

16.9 ozUPC: 0085170200702
Product Details

Kettle & Fire Classic Chicken Bone Broth is rich, savory and slow-simmered with organic free-range bones and organic vegetables. It's absolutely delicious, and provides a natural source of collagen, glycine, and other beneficial nutrients that support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones. Our bone broth contains nothing artificial and is perfect for sipping straight out of the mug with some of your favorite spices.

  • Flavor- and nutrient-rich, high-protein and low-fat snack for sipping any time of day
  • Slow-simmered and made with organic free-range chicken bones and organic vegetables and spices
  • Clean ingredients with nothing artificial—no additives or preservatives, antibiotics or hormones, artificial flavors or colors
  • Perfect for sipping daily, straight out of a mug with your favorite spices
  • Whole30 approved, keto-friendly, dairy-free, gluten-free, paleo-friendly
  • Kettle & Fire bone broth products support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein10g
Calcium12mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium255mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Bone Broth (Water, Organic Chicken Bones, Organic Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Fennel, Organic Leek, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Thyme, Organic Shiitake Mushroom, Organic Tamarind Paste, Organic Bay Leaves), Vegetable Broth (Organic Celery, Organic Roasted Poblano, Organic Green Pepper, Organic Onion, Organic Carrots, Organic Garlic, Organic Scallions, Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Parsley, Organic Thyme, Organic Rosemary, Organic Basil, Organic Spuces), Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
