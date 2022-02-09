Kettle & Fire Mushroom Bisque Keto Soup contains organic mushrooms and spices in a base of classic chicken bone broth and heavy cream. It's a mushroom lover's dream and the perfect soup if you're trying to eat low carb or keto. The classic chicken bone broth base provides a natural source of collagen, glycine, and other beneficial nutrients that support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones. This soup contains nothing artificial and is perfect to enjoy as a meal right out of the box.

Slow-simmered, made with organic free-range chicken bones, organic ingredients, heavy cream, real cheese, and mushrooms

Light, flavorful meal for a keto-friendly diet: Convenient and ready to eat in just 5 minutes, with 2g net carbs and 9 grams of protein per serving

Clean ingredients with nothing artificial—no additives or preservatives, antibiotics or hormones, artificial flavors or colors, and no extra sodium

Low carb, keto-friendly and gluten-free