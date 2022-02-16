Kettle & Fire Organic Vegetable Broth
Product Details
Kettle & Fire Vegetable Cooking Broth is 100% vegan and made with organic vegetables and clean ingredients. The rich and savory veggie flavor comes from real carrots, onions, leeks, tomatoes, and mushrooms. This veggie broth can be added to a wide variety of dishes, such as soups, stews and rice to elevate your meatless meals. It's keto-friendly, dairy-free, paleo-friendly, and gluten-free.
- Vegetable Cooking broth made with 100% Vegan, organic ingredients, including carrots, onions, leeks, tomatoes, and mushrooms + savory herbs and spices
- Nothing artificial. No additives or preservatives, antibiotics or hormones, artificial flavors or colors.
- 32 ounce carton with resealable lid for easy storage
- A deliciously simple, high quality veggie cooking broth to elevate your favorite recipes
- Gluten-free, Whole30 approved, keto-friendly, and paleo-friendly, 100% vegan
- Kettle & Fire products support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Organic Tomato Paste, Sea Salt, Organic Vegetable Extract (Organic Carrots, Organic Onions, Organic Leeks), Organic Mushroom Extract (Organic Mushrooms).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
