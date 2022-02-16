Kettle & Fire Organic Vegetable Broth Perspective: front
Kettle & Fire Organic Vegetable Broth Perspective: back
Kettle & Fire Organic Vegetable Broth Perspective: left
Kettle & Fire Organic Vegetable Broth Perspective: right
Kettle & Fire Organic Vegetable Broth Perspective: top
Kettle & Fire Organic Vegetable Broth

32 ozUPC: 0085001061385
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Kettle & Fire Vegetable Cooking Broth is 100% vegan and made with organic vegetables and clean ingredients. The rich and savory veggie flavor comes from real carrots, onions, leeks, tomatoes, and mushrooms. This veggie broth can be added to a wide variety of dishes, such as soups, stews and rice to elevate your meatless meals. It's keto-friendly, dairy-free, paleo-friendly, and gluten-free.

  • Vegetable Cooking broth made with 100% Vegan, organic ingredients, including carrots, onions, leeks, tomatoes, and mushrooms + savory herbs and spices
  • Nothing artificial. No additives or preservatives, antibiotics or hormones, artificial flavors or colors.
  • 32 ounce carton with resealable lid for easy storage
  • A deliciously simple, high quality veggie cooking broth to elevate your favorite recipes
  • Gluten-free, Whole30 approved, keto-friendly, and paleo-friendly, 100% vegan
  • Kettle & Fire products support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium480mg20.87%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Organic Tomato Paste, Sea Salt, Organic Vegetable Extract (Organic Carrots, Organic Onions, Organic Leeks), Organic Mushroom Extract (Organic Mushrooms).

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
