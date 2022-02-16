Kettle & Fire Vegetable Cooking Broth is 100% vegan and made with organic vegetables and clean ingredients. The rich and savory veggie flavor comes from real carrots, onions, leeks, tomatoes, and mushrooms. This veggie broth can be added to a wide variety of dishes, such as soups, stews and rice to elevate your meatless meals. It's keto-friendly, dairy-free, paleo-friendly, and gluten-free.

Kettle & Fire products support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones