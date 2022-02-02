Kettle & Fire Turmeric Ginger Bone Broth is slow-simmered and combines the zesty flavor of chicken bone broth with organic ginger and freshly ground turmeric root. It's absolutely delicious, and provides a natural source of collagen, glycine, and other beneficial nutrients that support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones. Our bone broth contains nothing artificial and is perfect for sipping straight out of the mug. It's Whole30 approved, keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, and gluten-free.

Flavor- and nutrient-rich, high-protein and low-fat snack for sipping any time of day

Slow-simmered and made with organic free range chicken bones and organic vegetables and spices, fresh turmeric with light aromatic scents and delicious flavor

Clean ingredients with nothing artificial--no additives or preservatives, antibiotics or hormones, artificial flavors or colors, and no extra sodium

Kettle & Fire bone broth products support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones