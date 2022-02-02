Kettle & Fire Turmeric Ginger Chicken Bone Broth
Product Details
Kettle & Fire Turmeric Ginger Bone Broth is slow-simmered and combines the zesty flavor of chicken bone broth with organic ginger and freshly ground turmeric root. It's absolutely delicious, and provides a natural source of collagen, glycine, and other beneficial nutrients that support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones. Our bone broth contains nothing artificial and is perfect for sipping straight out of the mug. It's Whole30 approved, keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, and gluten-free.
- Flavor- and nutrient-rich, high-protein and low-fat snack for sipping any time of day
- Slow-simmered and made with organic free range chicken bones and organic vegetables and spices, fresh turmeric with light aromatic scents and delicious flavor
- Clean ingredients with nothing artificial--no additives or preservatives, antibiotics or hormones, artificial flavors or colors, and no extra sodium
- Kettle & Fire bone broth products support digestion, healthy skin, hair and nails, reduce inflammation and joint pain, boost immunity, and help build stronger bones
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Chicken Bone Broth (Water, Organic Chicken Bones, Organic Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Fennel, Organic Leeks, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Thyme, Organic Shiitake Mushroom, Organic Tamarind Extract, Organic Bay Leaf), Organic Ginger Puree, Sea Salt, Organic Turmeric Puree, Organic Coconut Aminos (Organic Coconut Nectar, Sea Salt)
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
