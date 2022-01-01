The John Deere Kid Tractor with Front Loader is a tough pedal tractor with a smooth finish. It comes complete with front loader that can be raised and lowered, scooped and tipped using the levers. It has a rear detachable hauling trailer. The oversized resin tires have long lasting rubber tread strip. The mechanical features include a strong 12mm thick rear axle, covered integral fixed wheel chain drive, a pedal crank with eccentric bearing chain tensioning system, anti slip pedals, and a heavy duty front axle with suspension.