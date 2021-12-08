Kibbles 'n Bits Bacon & Steak Flavored Dry Dog Food Perspective: front
Kibbles 'n Bits Bacon & Steak Flavored Dry Dog Food

16 lbUPC: 0007910085174
To your dog, every meal is the Best. Meal. Ever. Kibbles ‘n Bits Bacon & Steak Flavor dry dog food has bits so chewy and kibbles so crunchy, it’s a dance party of flavor and texture in every bowl. Give your dog a meal that lives up to his tail-wagging—and always delivers 100% balanced nutrition for adult dogs.

  • Chewy bits made with real meat
  • Crunchy kibbles and meaty bits your dog craves
  • Dog-approved flavors of bacon and steak in every bite
  • 100% complete and balanced for adult dogs