Kibbles 'n Bits Bacon & Steak Flavored Dry Dog Food
16 lbUPC: 0007910085174
Located in AISLE 16
To your dog, every meal is the Best. Meal. Ever. Kibbles ‘n Bits Bacon & Steak Flavor dry dog food has bits so chewy and kibbles so crunchy, it’s a dance party of flavor and texture in every bowl. Give your dog a meal that lives up to his tail-wagging—and always delivers 100% balanced nutrition for adult dogs.
- Chewy bits made with real meat
- Crunchy kibbles and meaty bits your dog craves
- Dog-approved flavors of bacon and steak in every bite
- 100% complete and balanced for adult dogs