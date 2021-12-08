To your dog, every meal is the Best. Meal. Ever. Kibbles ‘n Bits Bacon & Steak Flavor dry dog food has bits so chewy and kibbles so crunchy, it’s a dance party of flavor and texture in every bowl. Give your dog a meal that lives up to his tail-wagging—and always delivers 100% balanced nutrition for adult dogs.

Chewy bits made with real meat

Crunchy kibbles and meaty bits your dog craves

Dog-approved flavors of bacon and steak in every bite

100% complete and balanced for adult dogs