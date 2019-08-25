Kibbles 'n Bits Beefy Bits Dry Dog Food
Product Details
Kibbles 'n Bits Beefy Bits dry dog food gives our classic original formula a high-protein beef boost. This tasty meal contains real savory beef for a flavor dogs can't resist, plus 23 essential vitamins and minerals for wholesome nutrition you can feel good about feeding your dog every day.
- Bursting with savory beef flavor
- Thoughtfully prepared with crunchy kibble and soft meaty bits
- 100% complete and balanced nutrition for all life stages
- Antioxidant rich
- Made in the USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn , Soybean Meal , Beef & Bone Meal , Ground Wheat , Animal Fat ( Bha Used As Preservative ) , Corn Syrup , Wheat Middlings , Beef , Water Sufficient For Processing , Animal Digest , Propylene Glycol , Salt , Hydrochloric Acid , Caramel Color , Potassium Chloride , Sorbic Acid ( Used AS A Preservative ) , Wheat Flour , Vitamins ( Vitamin E Supplement , Niacin , D-Calcium Pantothenate , Vitamin A Supplement , Riboflavin Supplement , Thiamine Mononitrate , Vitamin D3 Supplement , Vitamin B12 Supplement , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Folic Acid , Biotin ) , Choline Chloride , Sodium Carbonate , Minerals ( Ferrous Sulfate , Zinc Oxide , Manganous Oxide , Copper Sulfate , Calcium Iodate , Sodium Selenite ) , DL-Methionine , Titanium Dioxide ( Color ) , Calcium Sulfate , Red 40 , Yellow 5 , Yellow 6 , BHA ( Used AS A Preservative ) .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More