Kibbles 'n Bits Chef's Choice Bistro Beef Dry Dog Food

16 lbUPC: 0007910051479
Product Details

As part of our Chef's Choice line of culinary-inspired foods, every bite of Kibbles 'n Bits Bistro Oven Roasted Beef Flavor dog food is bursting with a medley of bistro-style flavors. Thoughtfully prepared with the tastes of oven roasted beef, spring vegetables, and baked apple, this irresistible meal is made with high-quality ingredients that offer your dog complete and balanced nutrition. It's a deliciously satisfying meal you can feel good about serving your dog every day!

  • Thoughtfully Prepared with Crunchy Kibbles and Tender Meaty Bits
  • Oven Roasted Beef Flavor + Spring Vegetable & Apple Flavors
  • Made in the USA
  • Antioxidant Rich
  • 23 Essential Vitamins & Minerals
  • 100% Complete, Balanced Nutrition for All Life Stages