Kibbles 'n Bits Chef's Choice Bistro Beef Dry Dog Food
16 lbUPC: 0007910051479
Product Details
As part of our Chef's Choice line of culinary-inspired foods, every bite of Kibbles 'n Bits Bistro Oven Roasted Beef Flavor dog food is bursting with a medley of bistro-style flavors. Thoughtfully prepared with the tastes of oven roasted beef, spring vegetables, and baked apple, this irresistible meal is made with high-quality ingredients that offer your dog complete and balanced nutrition. It's a deliciously satisfying meal you can feel good about serving your dog every day!
- Thoughtfully Prepared with Crunchy Kibbles and Tender Meaty Bits
- Oven Roasted Beef Flavor + Spring Vegetable & Apple Flavors
- Made in the USA
- Antioxidant Rich
- 23 Essential Vitamins & Minerals
- 100% Complete, Balanced Nutrition for All Life Stages