Kibbles 'n Bits Savory Beef & Chicken Flavors Small Breed Dry Dog Food
Product Details
Show your small-breed dog how much you care with a meal made especially for him. Kibbles ‘n Bits Small Breed Mini Bits Savory Beef & Chicken Flavors dog food packs big taste into small-sized bits that are easy to chew. And this delicious meal offers high-quality protein and wholesome nutrition you can feel good about giving every day.
- High-Quality Protein Helps Support Strong Muscles
- Mini-Sized Pieces for Easy Chewing
- Big Taste of Kibbles 'n Bits Original
- 100% Complete and Balanced Nutrition for All Life Stages
- Savory Beef & Chicken Flavors
- Made in the USA
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Corn, Soybean Meal, Beef & Bone Meal, Whole Wheat, Animal Fat (Bha Used As Preservative), Corn Syrup, Wheat Middlings, Water Sufficient for Processing, Animal Digest (Source of Chicken Flavor), Propylene Glycol, Salt, Hydrochloric Acid, Potassium Chloride, Peas, Caramel Color, Sorbic Acid (Used As A Preservative), Choline Chloride, Sodium Carbonate, Minerals (Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Manganous Oxide, Copper Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite), Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin, D-calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Biotin), Dl-methionine, Calcium Sulfate, Carrots, Green Beans, Wheat Flour, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Lactic Acid (Used As A Preservative) Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Red 40, Bha (Used As A Preservative), Blue 1
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More