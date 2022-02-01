Hover to Zoom
Kid Academy assortment / all 6 titles
1UPC: 0090298377391
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
A great educational set for homeschooling, the age-adapted materials can be used for years as a child grows up, or the different sets can be used with multiple kids within the suggested age range. Each set is a fun way to encourage independent coloring and puzzle play in young children that helps them learn about their world and develop important first skills! The complete set offers exceptional play and learning value with 144 pages and 70 puzzles.