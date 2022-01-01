Kiddy Bricks Girl's Soft Color Brick Set (415 Pcs) Perspective: front
Kiddy Bricks Girl's Soft Color Brick Set (415 Pcs)

1UPC: 0066774111628
Sluban building bricks are 100% compatible with the leading brands! The ABS Plastic anti-wear material is safe for kids to play with, the colors do not fade and the material is stable. The newest Sluban mini-figures' heads and wrists can be rotated 15 degrees, the waists can be rotated 360 degrees.

Features. Kiddy Bricks, Girls Soft Color Brick Set. 415 PieceSpecifications. Weight: 1.9 lbs

 