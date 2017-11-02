Dare to dream big with our KidKraft 18-Inch Dollhouse Doll Manor! Standing over five feet tall and four feet wide, this is one of our very biggest dollhouses with four rooms and a balcony for kids to explore. Two winding staircases and real wood features bring Doll Manor to life with more than enough room for kids to play together. The included 12-piece jumbo furniture pack is perfect for 18-inch dolls to live luxuriously.