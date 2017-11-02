KidKraft 18-Inch Dollhouse Doll Manor Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft 18-Inch Dollhouse Doll Manor Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft 18-Inch Dollhouse Doll Manor Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft 18-Inch Dollhouse Doll Manor Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft 18-Inch Dollhouse Doll Manor Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft 18-Inch Dollhouse Doll Manor Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

KidKraft 18-Inch Dollhouse Doll Manor

1UPC: 0070694365830
Purchase Options

Product Details

Dare to dream big with our KidKraft 18-Inch Dollhouse Doll Manor! Standing over five feet tall and four feet wide, this is one of our very biggest dollhouses with four rooms and a balcony for kids to explore. Two winding staircases and real wood features bring Doll Manor to life with more than enough room for kids to play together. The included 12-piece jumbo furniture pack is perfect for 18-inch dolls to live luxuriously.