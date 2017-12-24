Who knows what creations the KidKraft 2 in 1 Activity Table with Board will inspire? The reversible table top features an illustrated play surface on one side, and a building brick surface on the other. It includes 200 building bricks and a 30-piece wooden train starter kit to get little engineers started on their first creations. When playtime is done, the table top lifts to reveal a storage area underneath. This versatile table is carefully constructed with rounded corners for years of safe, imaginative fun.