KidKraft Activity Table with Board - Gray & Natural
1UPC: 0070694317506
Purchase Options
Product Details
Who knows what creations the KidKraft Activity Table will inspire? The reversible table top features a smooth play surface on one side, and a building brick surface on the other. It includes almost 200 building bricks to get little engineers started on their first creations. When playtime is done, the table top lifts to reveal a storage area underneath. This versatile table is carefully constructed with rounded corners for years of safe, imaginative fun.