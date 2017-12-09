Transform your child’s playroom into an exciting rail depot. The Adventure Town Railway Train Set & Table with EZ Kraft Assembly™ features a new innovative folding design. The wooden play table can be assembled in under a minute so that kids can begin designing, creating and playing right away! A solid wood train track and fun accessories made of wood and plastic will inspire your little conductor to play for hours. Bright colors on 120 thrilling play pieces allow fun to go full speed!