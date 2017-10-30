The KidKraft Airport Express Espresso Train Set & Table captures the magic of air travel as little travelers create their own stories with this 91-piece train set. From the elevated train station, kids can embark on an adventure across town as they push the magnetic train along the track. Take the train through a tunnel alongside airplanes and landing strips and around the tall airport control tower. The trip ends with an unforgettable climb up three tiers of winding trestles as the train zooms back to the into the station. When playtime is over, kids can pack it all away the built-in storage drawer. This wooden set is thoughtfully crafted for durability and looks great in any play space.