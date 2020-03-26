The KidKraft Art Table with Drying Rack & Storage will be the creative center of any playroom. A roll of art paper mounts under the table, feeds through a slot and fastens to the tabletop for a secure work surface. Or, use the flat area for testing out new slime recipes. It's just their size and keeps the mess off your kitchen table. Sealable spill-proof cups keep paint fresh and where it belongs, and built-in storage holds supplies so little artists can keep their workspace clean.