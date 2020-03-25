Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Bead Maze Cube
1UPC: 0070694363243
Product Details
The KidKraft Bead Maze Cube offers five sides of colorful fun for kids as young as one year. Every panel features different activities to help young kids sharpen their motor skills and learn about colors and shapes. The cute farm theme features a barn, an apple tree, a spinning windmill and more. The top panel can be removed to play separately. Sturdy wood construction makes this a safe addition to playtime.