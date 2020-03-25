KidKraft Bead Maze Cube Perspective: front
KidKraft Bead Maze Cube
KidKraft Bead Maze Cube Perspective: left
KidKraft Bead Maze Cube Perspective: right
KidKraft Bead Maze Cube Perspective: top
KidKraft Bead Maze Cube Perspective: bottom
KidKraft Bead Maze Cube

UPC: 0070694363243
The KidKraft Bead Maze Cube offers five sides of colorful fun for kids as young as one year. Every panel features different activities to help young kids sharpen their motor skills and learn about colors and shapes. The cute farm theme features a barn, an apple tree, a spinning windmill and more. The top panel can be removed to play separately. Sturdy wood construction makes this a safe addition to playtime.