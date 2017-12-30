KidKraft Bucket Top Construction Train Set Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Bucket Top Construction Train Set Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Bucket Top Construction Train Set Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Bucket Top Construction Train Set Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Bucket Top Construction Train Set Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Bucket Top Construction Train Set Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

KidKraft Bucket Top Construction Train Set

1UPC: 0070694317805
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

The KidKraft Bucket Top Construction Train Set is a bustling mining operation in miniature! The 61-piece set is full of industrial details designed to spur imaginations. The magnetic train and truck pull up to the quarry where a wooden bulldozer awaits. A working crane lifts and lowers cargo next to the steep trestle ramp. The wooden track is long enough for kids to play together as the vehicles loop up, down and around among trees, traffic signs and hardworking wooden townsfolk. This set is solidly constructed from wood and it packs away neatly in its bucket when playtime is over.

Shipping & Return Information