The KidKraft Bucket Top Construction Train Set is a bustling mining operation in miniature! The 61-piece set is full of industrial details designed to spur imaginations. The magnetic train and truck pull up to the quarry where a wooden bulldozer awaits. A working crane lifts and lowers cargo next to the steep trestle ramp. The wooden track is long enough for kids to play together as the vehicles loop up, down and around among trees, traffic signs and hardworking wooden townsfolk. This set is solidly constructed from wood and it packs away neatly in its bucket when playtime is over.