The KidKraft Bucket Top Mountain Train Set comes with 61 pieces and a durable storage bucket for fun on the go. The three-car magnetic train zooms along the winding track through the trees, around police and fire stations and up the mountain to cross a raging waterfall. A helicopter with whirling blades lands at the raised helipad as an airplane takes off from the runway, heading for adventures of its own. This set offers open-ended play that encourages young minds to create stories and use their imaginations. There are plenty of pieces for kids to share and play together, and the durable construction ensures years of imaginative play.