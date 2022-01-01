Construct the ultimate fun destination for kids with the KidKraft Building Bricks Play N Store Table. Kids are going to love dreaming up ways to design and build imaginative creations on this full-sized building brick table. The included 200+ building bricks offer endless construction possibilities, and the 360-degree play space allows multiple kids to play together. Play with the table open so kids can create two play spaces or close the table to play on one large space. The pinch-free design allows little fingers to safely open the table top and push the building blocks into the center storage bin when fun is done. If little ones aren’t yet finished with their masterpieces, simply slide out the two side storage bins and place the unfinished creations inside to be completed later! Made to love and built to last, the KidKraft Building Bricks Play N Store Table is constructed with solid wood materials, so it stays a favorite in playrooms for years to come.