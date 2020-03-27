Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Cabana Children's Sandbox - Beige & White Stripes
57.25" x 48.25" x 50.5"UPC: 0070694300504
Purchase Options
Product Details
KidKraft's Cabana Sandbox lets kids go on all kinds of wonderful adventures without even leaving the backyard. The roll-up cover with mesh windows is perfect to keep kids protected from the elements while giving them a cool little cabana to call their own. The main structure is made of weather-resistant outdoor wood, and comes with three storage bins. The roll-up cabana cover is made from sturdy canvas.