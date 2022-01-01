The KidKraft Chanukah Set makes it easy and fun to teach kids about the sacred tradition and customary stories of Chanukah. This wooden toy includes a menorah with vibrant colored candles, a dreidel, coins (gelt), a pan with pretend potato pancakes (latkes) and a spatula for serving. Kids can play the customary games during this Jewish Festival of Lights while learning about their heritage. This will be a set you can pass down from generation to generation.