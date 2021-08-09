For dolls and figures under 7", the KidKraft Charlie Dollhouse boasts plenty of space. The furniture does double duty as storage too. The bed, stove, chair and sofa open up to hide accessories and other collectibles. Two built-in bookcases provide even more room for displaying those coveted collections. The colorful design extends all the way around so there's space for a few children to play at one time. Yay! No squabbling or elbowing each other for prime play spots. Kids will love that there are three stories to explore as well as cheerful decorations throughout. Imagine the stories that'll come from playing with this dollhouse. Parents will be overjoyed to have one central location for all their kids' tiny dolls and collectibles. Welcome the Charlie Dollhouse to your home.