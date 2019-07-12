KidKraft Children's Adirondack Chair - Espresso Perspective: front
KidKraft Children's Adirondack Chair - Espresso Perspective: back
KidKraft Children's Adirondack Chair - Espresso Perspective: left
KidKraft Children's Adirondack Chair - Espresso Perspective: right
KidKraft Children's Adirondack Chair - Espresso Perspective: top
KidKraft Children's Adirondack Chair - Espresso Perspective: bottom
KidKraft Children's Adirondack Chair - Espresso

UPC: 0070694300085
The KidKraft Adirondack Chair is the perfect place for lazy days in the sun with your little one. Just imagine how beautiful this kid-sized version will look on your patio along with all the regular-sized furniture. The sturdy all-wood weather-resistant construction, and variety of colors makes this a popular item for those who love to relax outside.