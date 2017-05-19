Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Children's Double Chaise Lounge with Cup Holders - Espresso & Oatmeal
When the weather gets warm, children love to "chill" under the KidKraft Double Chaise Lounge's three-sided canopy. There's room for two friends to kick back and relax. A pair of cup holders are perfect for cold drinks on warm days. The high-quality, weather-resistant construction will keep this cute lounger looking good through all the seasons.