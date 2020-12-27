Running out of table space for your kids to build new creations? Encourage their imagination and design skills with the portable Clever Creator Activity Table from KidKraft. This table is ready to play whenever they are. The legs fold open and angle out for stability. The large 360-degree play surface is perfect for multiple kids to build fantastical designs with bricks or blocks. Keep the small pieces in the two storage bins that slide out from the sides. When playtime is over, you can hide the entire table by folding the legs back under, grasping the handle and carrying it off, out of sight. When folded, it’s slim enough to fit in small spaces.