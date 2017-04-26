The sprawling KidKraft Country Estate Dollhouse offers plenty of room for even the biggest imaginations. With 10 rooms, a porch, four levels and standing over four feet tall, this dollhouse is big enough to share. Interactive features include garage doors that open and close and a gliding elevator connecting the second and third floors. The included 31-piece accessory pack includes an outdoor barbecue and porch furniture. This dollhouse offers luxurious fun for 12-inch dolls.