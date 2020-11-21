The KidKraft Deluxe Activity Cube offers five sides of colorful fun for kids as young as one year. Every panel features different activities to help young kids sharpen their motor skills and learn about colors, shapes, letters and numbers. Brightly illustrated letter blocks spin and slide, interlocking gears turn and colorful shapes slide along a track maze. There’s even an abacus to help kids learn to count. Sturdy wooden construction makes this a safe and sturdy toy for kids older than one year.