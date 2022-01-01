Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
KidKraft Deluxe Cookware Set with Food
1UPC: 0070694363186
Purchase Options
Product Details
With our real metal, kid-sized KidKraft Deluxe Cookware Set with food, little chefs can pretend to cook just like Mom and Dad. This 11-piece set is built to stand up to even the most enthusiastic imaginations for years to come. With a pot, pans, utensils and play food, this set is ready to enjoy right out of the box, or with any of our kitchen playsets.