Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
KidKraft Deluxe Fire Rescue Set
1UPC: 0070694363214
Purchase Options
Product Details
Your little heroes will love the KidKraft Deluxe Fire Rescue Set. With 27 pieces, there is always plenty to do. The accessory kit includes furniture, an ambulance and fire truck, helicopter, bendable firefighters and more. The sturdy wooden construction means this is a safe and sturdy playset, ideal for any kid who wants to save the day.