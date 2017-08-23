KidKraft Deluxe Fire Rescue Set Perspective: front
KidKraft Deluxe Fire Rescue Set Perspective: back
KidKraft Deluxe Fire Rescue Set Perspective: left
KidKraft Deluxe Fire Rescue Set Perspective: right
KidKraft Deluxe Fire Rescue Set Perspective: top
KidKraft Deluxe Fire Rescue Set Perspective: bottom
KidKraft Deluxe Fire Rescue Set

1UPC: 0070694363214
Your little heroes will love the KidKraft Deluxe Fire Rescue Set. With 27 pieces, there is always plenty to do. The accessory kit includes furniture, an ambulance and fire truck, helicopter, bendable firefighters and more. The sturdy wooden construction means this is a safe and sturdy playset, ideal for any kid who wants to save the day.