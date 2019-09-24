Catch every masterpiece with the KidKraft Artist Easel with Paper Roll. The double-sided design features a dry-erase surface on one side and a chalkboard on the other. The included paper roll mounts to the top of the easel and unrolls for seamless creativity. Convenient, spill-proof paint cups keep paint fresh and off the floor and easy-clean plastic trays keep the artist's supplies all in one place. This is a must-have for the little artists in your home.