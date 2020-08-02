The KidKraft Designed by Me™ Color Décor Dollhouse allows budding artists and decorators a new way to create, learn and grow. With a variety of coloring backgrounds, imaginary worlds are ready to come to life! Use the included coloring book and markers to provide walls with your own personal touch. A variety of mod furniture is ready to welcome collectibles and dolls alike! Art and toys merge for a creative new way to play in the Color Décor Dollhouse!