Kids can put their personalized decorating touches on the KidKraft Designed by Me™: Magnetic Makeover Dollhouse. Eight fabric wallpapers magically stick to the backgrounds for a quick-change redesign. Magnetic accessories can then be added to personalize. There's plenty of surprise hidden storage in the furniture. The architectural style is airy, modern and bright, giving budding designers a fresh inspiring slate. Everything stores handily in the bin that doubles as a roof.