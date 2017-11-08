It’s a busy, prehistoric world under the volcano. With the KidKraft Bucket Top Dinosaur Train Set, kids get 56 dinosaur-themed pieces to create their world. The triceratops train makes his way along the track, where a towering brontosaurus lifts and lowers a load of dinosaur eggs. A friendly pterodactyl glides across the sky with his passenger as cavemen huddle around a blazing bonfire below. The convenient bucket makes this set easy to clean up, and perfect for fun on the go.