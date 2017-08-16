Based on the world of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, children can revisit the fun and adventure of their favorite characters with the Belle Enchanted Dollhouse by KidKraft. Standing nearly four feet tall with three levels, four rooms and two balconies, this is dollhouse truly captures the magic of Disney with 13 accessory pieces. A grand golden staircase delivers your dolls to the second floor, where the Ottoman and Enchanted Rose reside. A bendable Lumiere figure graces the hand-painted dining table with chairs downstairs, while upstairs Belle’s bedroom is complete with her famous yellow gown and Wardrobe. This beautiful recreation is constructed from high-quality wood and plastic products to ensure years of fun with 12-inch dolls.