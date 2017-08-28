Help is on the way with the KidKraft Everyday Heroes Wooden Playset. Three levels, 12 themed rooms and a roof-to-floor fire pole are guaranteed to boost children's imaginations as they explore what it means to be a real-life hero. The included 35-piece accessory kit features a police motorcycle, fire truck, helicopter, fire dog and more. When playtime is done, the set folds closed on sturdy hinges to make cleanup easy.