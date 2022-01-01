Inspire delicious fun for little foodies with the trendsetting KidKraft Farm to Table Play Kitchen with EZ Kraft Assembly™! Kids can show off their green thumbs as they tend to the adorable window box with planted carrots and purple onions that can be pulled and chopped on the cutting board with the wooden knife. Kids will love the fun crunch sound of chopping veggies, which can then be sautéed on the cooktop with light and sound motion sensors. The importance of washing hands before and after cooking can be learned with the large farmhouse sink, which features lights and running water sounds! Learning to organize is fun for little ones with the large refrigerator with ice maker that dispenses pretend cubes, and the two wood-print storage crates. With convenient hanging hooks to hold the included spatula, pot and pan and a large chalkboard to feature the daily specials, this kitchen whips up fun and cooks up memories for little chefs. Speed up assembly time with the innovative EZ Kraft Assembly™, which means less building time and more playing time!