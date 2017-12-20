Life on the farm is a real adventure! The KidKraft Farm Train Set lets kids explore what it’s like to tend the animals, collect eggs and raise crops with 75 colorful rural-themed pieces. The train meanders through the serene waterfall, over the bridge and around the barn. Passengers catch a glimpse of the duck pond, complete with a yellow duck and rowboat. A stable houses a horse and cow and with bales of hay, and the windmill spins lazily in the breeze. This set is thoughtfully designed to provide years of imaginative fun.