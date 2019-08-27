The KidKraft Figure 8 Train Set could be the start of something big! Since this set is compatible with all KidKraft trains and other wooden train brands, it's the perfect beginner set for little engineers who want a collection that grows as they do. The 38-piece set has a winding wooden track, smiling townsfolk, a bulldozer, buildings and trees. The magnetic train loops around to pass over and under a bridge as kids create their own adventures for the train passengers. Expertly crafted from real wood, this set is sturdy enough to stand up to even the most enthusiastic imaginations.